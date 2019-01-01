FIFA 20 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on career mode

Goal looks at all the wonderkid defenders in Career Mode, listing their potential ability and price in the game

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world in August, breaking the record set when Liverpool bought Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. World-class defenders are also expensive in FIFA 20 Career Mode, but there are many bargains to be had if you are willing to scout in the right places.

New Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is the best young defender in the game and has the potential to be a 93-rated superstar, while RB Leipzig have a centre-back pairing that should dominate for the next decade or more. Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are valued at £15 million and £11.9m at the start of Career Mode so may be above the budget of many clubs.

Portugal has a number of top young defenders in the league, including Porto right-back Tomas Esteves and Benfica's Nuno Tavares who has the ability to play in both full-back spots. Both of these are available at less than £3m and will end up as some of the best full-backs in the game.

Here are all the best young defenders in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

Article continues below

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young defenders