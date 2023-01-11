Ferran Torres suspension confirmed after Savic brawl as Barcelona lose appeal against red card

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres will serve a two-game suspension after being sent off for brawling with Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic last weekend.

Atleti player also banned

Lewandowski sidelined for next two games

Torres to miss Girona & Getafe games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana officially appealed the decision to ban their player, but La Liga swiftly denied the motion, leaving them without Torres for the next two games. The striker grabbed Savic's neck and hair and the two wrestled deep into stoppage time in the Wando Metropolitano last weekend. A three- game ban was also possible, but neither player was injured in the incident, leaving the league obligated to suspend both players for just two.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are suddenly short of attacking depth. Robert Lewandowski is suspended for the next two La Liga contests after making a lewd gesture at a referee back in November. Ansu Fati, meanwhile, is horribly out of form.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Head coach Xavi backed his player after the match, saying Torres had made a difference in Barca's 1-0 win when he entered the game off the bench. "It is also important to win without Lewy, because he is a key player," he said, per Tribuna. "We have missed him under pressure. Ferran has done that job when he came out, but Lewy is a very important player for us. With Kessie and Ferran [on], we were able to play in the opposite half again."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TORRES? The Spaniard will miss games against Getafe and Girona as he completes his mandatory ban.