Fernandes joins elite Man Utd company alongside Van Nistelrooy, Van Persie & Ibrahimovic

The Portuguese playmaker sparked an unlikely comeback when netting with a clever finish at Southampton

Bruno Fernandes propelled himself into some elite company when netting for the fifth time in a row on the road in the Premier League for Manchester United.

The Portuguese has rapidly become a key figure for the Old Trafford side and he sparked an unlikely comeback for United in the Premier League at Southampton on Sunday, as they trailed 2-0 at one stage before sealing a 3-2 victory at the death.

Fernandes collected a cross from the right from Edinson Cavani and swivelled before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

More teams

The goal follows strikes on his travels at Leicester City - at the end of last season - Brighton, Newcastle and Everton.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

He is in elite company by scoring five on the spin on the road in the league, as it is a feat achieved by Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robin van Persie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for United.

As well as having a knack for goals, Fernandes also has a penchant for assists and he returned the favour for Cavani to draw United level.

Cavani wrote himself into the history books with his goal, as he became only the second United player - after Van Nistelrooy - to score and assist after coming on as a substitute in an away game for the Red Devils.

The Uruguay international capped a brilliant day by heading home in injury-time to seal a 3-2 win.

2002 - Edinson Cavani is only the second player to both score and assist a goal after coming on as a substitute in an away Premier League for Manchester United, after Ruud van Nistelrooy against Charlton in September 2002. Saviour. pic.twitter.com/c57Csq51pI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

Fernandes’ goal and assist also reinforced his value to United, and shows the problem manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has with regard to managing the midfielder’s workload.

Solskjaer said earlier this week that he knows he must give his charge a breather at some stage.

"Bruno is not going to be able to play every single game, that's for sure,” Solskjaer said . “So when he only played one-and-a-half games with Portugal during the international break I was very happy."

Article continues below

However, following the win over Saints, United take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

United top Champions League Group G, but their passage to the knockout stages is far from guaranteed so it is unlikely Fernandes will be rested against PSG.

Following the visit of PSG to Old Trafford, the Red Devils face West Ham, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Everton before Christmas.