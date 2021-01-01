‘Fernandes blip shouldn’t concern Manchester United’ – Pogba and co stepping up to help Portuguese, says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker considers a dip in form from the talismanic playmaker to be normal, and says a spark will be found soon

Bruno Fernandes’ dip in form at Manchester United “is not something to be concerned about” says Dimitar Berbatov, with the former Red Devils striker pointing out that all players “go through phases”.

The Portuguese playmaker has set high standards across his 12 months at Old Trafford. Fernandes has contributed 27 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for United, but no entries have been added in either of those departments across his last four outings in all competitions.

Others have stepped up to deliver moments of inspiration, such as Paul Pogba, and the Red Devils remain at the top of the Premier League table.

With that in mind, Berbatov believes Fernandes should be given time in which to rediscover his spark, with the former frontman telling Betfair: “People are going to go through phases.

“Since Bruno came to United, he has always been great, either scoring or assisting. At one moment you will have a dip in form, it is normal to have this.

“The important thing is when you have that bad game that someone else steps up like Pogba did against Fulham.

“If you are having a bad game, you need your team-mates to step up and that is the good thing about having good players. You are going to have a few bad games in your season, but it is not something to be concerned about.”

United could do with Fernandes rediscovering his mojo in their next fixture, with Berbatov of the opinion that FA Cup glory could be on the cards for Solskjaer’s side if they overcome arch-rivals Liverpool in the fourth round.

The Bulgarian added: “Once again, United will play Liverpool, seven days after their 0-0 draw. They can't really surprise each other. The teams know each other so well. United know they have a chance and will have chances in the game. This time they need to be more concentrated about taking their chances and being solid at the back.

“Both teams will try to outsmart each other, but sometimes when you play so many games against each other it is difficult to surprise each other.

“The FA Cup is very important for United. Every competition and game is. They are flying high in the league at the moment. Every trophy is important. They should aim high, field a strong team with one or two changes to give people a chance to play. Overall, go strong and try to win it.

“It will be a big obstacle removed if they can beat Liverpool. It will be a giant step towards winning it, but they won't be nearly there as they will have other teams to face in it.”