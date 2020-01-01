Fernandes becomes first Portuguese player since former Man Utd star Ronaldo to score 10 Premier League goals in a season

The playmaker continued his impressive form this season with a goal at Leicester after being teed up by Edinson Cavani

Bruno Fernandes became the first Portuguese player to score 10 goals in a Premier League season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008-09, but it was not enough to seal a win for Manchester United at Leicester City.

Fernandes, who teed up Marcus Rashford's opener at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, thought he had secured the points for United when he struck home after latching onto Edinson Cavani's pass with 11 minutes remaining.

It took Fernandes onto double figures in league goals for the season.

That made him the first player from Portugal to score 10 or more in a single campaign in England's top flight since former United star Ronaldo did so in 2008-09, when the winger netted 18 times.

Fernandes has had a direct hand in over half of United's Premier League goals since his debut (31/60), scoring 18 and assisting a further 13.

Although Fernandes has commanded plenty of headlines since making the move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, he was quick to praise his team-mates for the part they play.

"I enjoy it, I have a good team around me and they helped me since the beginning,” Fernandes told BBC Sport . “They give me confidence and, when you have that support behind you, you feel better.

"We are looking to win games. If you focus on other teams you don't focus on what you can do."

Cavani, meanwhile, has now been directly involved in five top-flight goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player.

However, United, who were looking to match Chelsea and Manchester City's record of 11 consecutive away Premier League victories, were pegged back for a second time in the 85th minute – Jamie Vardy sweeping in via a deflection from Ayoze Perez's cross.

The strike looked set to take Vardy onto 44 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers took over at Leicester – more than any other player in the league in that time.

Indeed, only Luis Suarez (54) has scored more times under the Northern Irishman than Vardy has managed so far.

However, Vardy did not get the goal, with the dubious goals panel officially putting it down as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal.