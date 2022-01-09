Fernandes calls out 'bad journalism' as Man Utd star responds to Barcelona transfer links

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has called out reports linking him with a transfer to Barcelona as "bad journalism".

Fernandes quickly became a talismanic figure at Old Trafford following his move from Sporting CP in January 2020, but has suffered a major dip in form in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 27-year-old has only scored once in his last 14 Premier League outings and it has been suggested that he is one of several players to have grown unhappy at United as they sit seventh in the table, four points adrift of the Champions League places.

What's been said?

Portuguese outlet SPORT TV has reported that Fernandes has been offered to Barca as his representatives seek to broker a January transfer for the midfielder.

However, Fernandes has come out to set the record straight in a direct response to the post on Instagram, telling his followers: "And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1!

"Or is this once again just bad journalism?"

Fernandes' recent decline

Fernandes recorded 40 goals and 29 assists across his first one-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils, helping them finish second in the Premier League and reach a Europa League final in the process.

Article continues below

However, the Portugal international has just five goals and nine assists to his name from 24 outings so far this term and seems to have lost his clinical edge in the final third of the pitch.

Supporters will hope that interim manager Ralf Rangnick can start to bring the best out of Fernandes again sooner rather than later, with his next chance to shine likely to come when United take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Further reading