'It's Fergie time!' - Bruno Fernandes hails Scott McTominay as extremely late double secures victory for Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes said Scott McTominay's stoppage time double was reminiscent of 'Fergie time' in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford.

WHAT HAPPENED? United were staring at a third successive home league loss for the first time in 46 years thanks to Mathias Jensen's first-half strike but the Scottish international's late brace secured Erik ten Hag's men all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The midfielder only came on in the 87th minute of the game but scored in the third and then the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time. After the match, captain Fernandes said this result was akin to United's many late comebacks under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told MUTV: "Relief, happiness and we all agree that we deserved this result because during the 90 minutes, we controlled the game really well and we could have scored in the first half.

"We didn't and we know when we don't score and concede, it's always going to be tough, but today we got three points and two goals from Scott at the last minute. It was a really good result for us because we needed points today.

"That's what the manager [Erik ten Hag] always says about the substitutes. I think last year we were the team with the most goals coming from the bench and this has to be the mood for everyone coming off the bench. I know it's difficult to be on the bench, everyone wants to be playing, but Scott came on for 10 minutes and scored two goals.

"It's Fergie time at United, it's quite normal to score at this time of the game and part of it being Fergie time, it has to be an academy player scoring too. Scott gave us the win today and we're all really happy for him. It was the desire and togetherness we had for the whole game, the effort we put in, was really good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United won the game at the death, they are still mid-table in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Tottenham. The progress they appeared to make last season seems to be a distant memory and many of the problems they have will not have been fixed by this victory. While injuries do not help, the Red Devils need to improve and fast to have a successful season.

WHAT NEXT? United, who lost their last two home games against Galatasaray and Crystal Palace, take on Sheffield United on October 21.