Fenerbahce and Besiktas offers rejected for Lille-linked 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale

The Nigeria youth international has no shortage of suitors, but his academy will only let him join a team where he would develop quickly

Tripple 44 Academy have dismissed offers from Sevilla, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas for 'Little Ronaldo' Peter Olawale.

Olawale is attracting interest from a host of European clubs having impressed for Nigeria at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The 17-year-old, who got a goal against Australia was one of Manu Garba’s standout performers as the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the Round of 16 to the Netherlands.

Reports suggest Turkish outfit Galatasaray have offered around €500,000 for the striker's services, while Sevilla’s bid came in significantly lower.

The Spanish outfit has reportedly upped their offer to match that of Gala, while German outfit Borussia Dortmund are doing all it takes to have the Nigerian in their ranks in the wake of Erling Haaland’s awe-inspiring start in Germany.

Galatasaray, Sevilla, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are keen on signing 17-year-old 'Little Ronaldo' Peter Olawale. His destination will be announced in few weeks time pic.twitter.com/71Cb66lCHv — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 3, 2020

However, his custodian, Olatunji Samuel Okuku who is the proprietor of the Ibadan based outfit will only let their prize young asset join a team where his talent will be advanced.

“It is very true that Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas approached us for Olawale but we turned them down,” Okuku told Goal.

“The offers are tempting but we are keen on seeing him a join a team where he can be guaranteed regular playing time, which will see him develop quickly.

“At the moment, Olawale has put the U17 World Cup disappointment behind him and is working really hard to stay fit.

“We are in talks with other clubs too which I will not like to mention publicly, but before the end of March, we will disclose the European team where he would continue his professional career.”

Still, in the nascent stages of his career, the gifted teenager has, nevertheless, been tipped to follow in the illustrious footsteps of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.