Felix Afena-Gyan: Mourinho 'changed my life' - Ghana forward's farewell message to AS Roma

The 19-year-old Black Star is expected to join Italian top-flight side Cremonese on a €6m deal

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan has confirmed he is leaving AS Roma after penning an emotional farewell message on Monday.

The 19-year-old is being linked with a move to Serie A promoted side US Cremonese and after his farewell, where he has expressed his utmost love for manager Jose Mourinho, it seems the deal will be confirmed soon.

“I’m grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last year and a half,” the 19-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you have totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me.”

“To my former teammates and Roma fans, I cherish the wonderful moments we shared together.”

“Thank you Mr Alberto De Rossi for the role you played in my growth. It was a huge honour to put on the Roma shirt."

Born in Sunyani, Ghana, Afena-Gyan moved to Roma's youth team on March 13, 2021, from EurAfrica FC. He was first called up to the senior team on October 24, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli.

He made his professional debut on October 27, against Cagliari and on November 21, he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2-0 win. The brace made him the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.

At the end of his first professional season, the Ghanaian striker played a total amount of 22 games for the Italian side, having also contributed (with three appearances) to their final victory in the opening edition of the Europa Conference League.

He debuted for Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff 0-0 draw against Nigeria on March 25, 2022.