Felda aim to do more than just survive and play cautiously

Last season, Nidzam Jamil's Felda United needed a win over Kedah in the last round of the Super League to secure top-tier safety.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having spent much of the 2019 season fending off the threat of relegation in the Super League, Felda United boss Nidzam Jamil is determined to field a more competitive team this season.

In last season's campaign, they needed a stunning 5-1 win over Kedah in the last round to secure top-tier safety, in tenth place.

More teams

Speaking to the press after the club's 2020 jerseys launch at the Institut Semarak Felda, Bangi, on Wednesday night, Nidzam laid out what he wants his charges to do.

"This year, we want to be in a better place than the last year. We want to keep a safe distance from the relegation zone, we no longer want to spend two, three months in a relegation battle, which is a nerve-wracking situation to be in. We need to finish the campaign higher than ninth or tenth place.

"Last season we could not play too openly because we had a lot weaknesses. We're not JDT who can play an attacking game. But this year we want to improve on this, in that we want to go out and be on the attack more. We're going to play to win!" said the former Selangor player with a confident smile.

But in true Malaysian football fashion, the club board was determined not to make it too easy for the Fighters. In his speech during the event, the club vice president urged the team to win one silverware this season. When asked about the competition which he thinks his team has the best chance of winning, this is his reply.

"If you ask me, the most important competition is the Super League, we have to remain and play well in the top tier. But I'll be happy if we can go as far as we did last year, reaching the [FA Cup] semi-finals against Kedah.

"Who knows, if everyone works hard, our tactics are spot on, we can surely go far in the FA Cup or the Malaysia Cup."

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account!