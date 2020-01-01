Feghouli scores first goal of the season in Galatasaray’s victory over Goztepe

The Algeria international got off the mark to help the Yellow and Reds return to winning ways at Turk Telekom Stadium

Sofiane Feghouli scored his first goal of the season in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Goztepe in Tuesday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The forward was handed his 10th league start of the season and made a key contribution for his side to ensure they bounced back to winning ways, following last week’s defeat to Fatih Karagumruk.

The 30-year-old starred in the midfield for the Yellow and Reds along with Morocco international Younes Belhanda, Emre Kılınc and Arda Turan.

More teams

Kilinc opened the scoring for Galatasaray in the fourth minute before Turan doubled the lead in the 12th minute after he was set up by Ryan Donk.

Soner Aydogdu reduced the deficit for Goztepe before Feghouli sealed the victory after benefitting from Taylan Antalyali’s assist.

Besides his goal, Feghouli has also provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

The forward featured for 83 minutes before he was replaced by Omer Bayram, while Belhanda made way for Bartug Elmaz in the 90th minute.

Senegal international Mbaye Diagne played for 67 minutes before he was brought out for Ogulcan Caglayan while Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was not listed for the encounter.

With the victory, Galatasaray moved to the second spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 26 points from 13 games.

Feghouli has been with the Turk Telekom Stadium outfit since 2017 when he joined the side from West Ham United.

Article continues below

The forward has featured in more than 90 games across all competitions for Galatasaray since his arrival and has helped them to win a number of accolades.

Feghouli was part of the Yellow and Reds’ team that clinched the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 league titles as well as Cup diadem.

The Algeria international will hope to continue his performances when Galatasaray take on Trabzonspor in their next league game on Boxing Day.