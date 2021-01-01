FC Tokyo deny Olunga chance to crown stellar season with J-League Cup trophy

The Kenya international was unable to help his team see off their rivals in a domestic cup contest

Kenya international Michael Olunga failed to win a trophy to crown a stellar season after Kashiwa Reysol went down 2-1 against FC Tokyo in a J-League Cup match on Monday.

The domestic encounter was the only chance for Olunga and teammates to finish the season with at least a trophy but Tokyo denied them that glory after winning the cup.

Weverson Leandro opened the score for Tokyo in the 16th minute before Yusuke Segawa equalised for Olunga’s side in the 45th minute.

Adaìlton da Silva, who came on in the second half, scored the winning goal for the away side in the 74th minute.

If Kashiwa Reysol would have won the title, it would have crowned Olunga’s year in Japan in style.

The former Gor Mahia forward finished the season as the Most Valuable Player as well as emerging as the league’s top scorer. The Harambee Star scored 28 goals in 32 matches even though it was his maiden season in Japan’s top-tier.

Olunga explained how he was able to find the back of the net in all those occasions during an earlier interview.

“It was a great season for me in 2020,” Olunga stated. “I was able to score a lot of goals. I would like to thank the people at Kashiwa Reysol for their support. I am very honoured to be Kashiwa Reysol's first top scorer and the first African MVP.

“I hope that what I have achieved will have a positive impact on Japan and on the rest of the world.

“I hope that the J1 League will continue to have the best football in Asia and that more and more African players will play in it.”

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa praised the former Tusker and Thika United centre-forward and urged him to aim for more success.

We are very proud of Michael [Olunga] and I know he can still do more,” Mwendwa told Goal earlier. “We congratulate him for the award and also urge him to work even harder.”

Olunga did not take part in Kenya’s November African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros after his teammates were infected with the coronavirus.