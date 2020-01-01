FC Goa's Juan Ferrando: Brandon Fernandes is a fantastic player

Brandon Fernandes has 17 assists in ISL - most by an Indian footballer...

FC Goa registered their first win in the Indian Super League 2020-21 season as they beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The result helped the Gaurs take up the fifth place in the table with five points.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was delighted with his team's performance against the Yellow Army. But he was also quick to shift his focus onto their next assignment against Odisha on Saturday.

More teams

The Spanish coach said that he has details about Odisha's playing style and wants to start working on it.

"I'm happy about the score. For us all three points in the game is importatant. So happy to score. I think it is so important to focus on Odisha because we have some details and information. So happy 100 per cent. It's necessary to start working," Ferrando said after the game.

Brandon Fernandes has been brilliant in midfield for FC Goa with his sublime touches. He was involved in an assist for Jorge Ortiz against Blasters. Ferrando appreciated his displays and said that the 26-year-old is a fantastic player.

"For us, all the players in the squad are very important. My job is to help and improve all the players and the find best job for everyone. Brandon is good in the last third like Alberto Noguera. Igor is good on the last part of the pitch. But the most important thing for me is to continue helping them. I'm very happy about Brandon because in my opinion he is a fantastic player," Ferrando said.