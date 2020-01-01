'The players are not machines!' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando unhappy with ISL schedule

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said that a congested ISL schedule has denied the team time to work on tactics...

FC Goa suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

Roy Krishna sealed the deal for the Kolkata giants from the spot and the Gaurs registered their second loss of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan were awarded a penalty after young Aiban Dohling brought Roy Krishna down inside the box with his challenge in the 84th minute. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando, however, felt that it was pretty normal in the game of football and Dohling will not need any extra words of comfort after his mistake.

"It's normal. We continue working. I believe 100 per cent we can work with him and the whole team, (it is) very important," Juan Ferrando said after the game.

Brandon Fernandes came off the bench in the 65th minute of the game. While he has been crucial for the Gaurs with his through balls and passes to set-up goals in previous games. Ferrando said that Brandon was not well and missed the last training session before the game. He was thus brought on as a substitute against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Brandon missed the last training session due to illness similar to Edu Bedia against Odisha. This morning he was back and feeling better."

Ferrando complained about the crammed schedule which has not allowed some of his key players to recover their fitness levels in time. "We need more clarity in the last part of the pitch. But this depends on the team. When we have 4-5 days, we have time to work and recover. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game (due to a tight schedule).

"The players are not machines, they are humans, they have stress. They need time to rest."

ATK Mohun Bagan executed a high press to make the Gaurs uncomfortable. The Goa head coach refused to comment about their opponent's display but mentioned that ATK Mohun Bagan are an incredible side.

"It's very difficult to talk about opponents. I'm thinking about my team. Of course, everyone knows ATK have incredible players, they are an incredible team. We played11 against 11 at the same level."