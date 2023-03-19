Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head record, top goalscorers and all you need to know about El Clasico

Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the 252nd competitive El Clasico on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.
The two teams have met each other twice this season. While Los Blancos earned the bragging rights in the first encounter in La Liga, Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana final clash last month.
Out of the 251 competitive matches, Real Madrid won on 101 occasions while Barcelona won 96 matches. 52 clashes ended in a draw. Former FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in El Clasico's history and is also the joint-most capped player along with his current Paris Saint-Germain teammate and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.Getty Images
Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two La Liga giants.
Who has won the most El Clasicos - Barcelona or Real Madrid?
|Competition
|Matches
|Real Madrid wins
|FC Barcelona wins
|Draws
|La Liga
|185
|77
|73
|35
|Copa del Rey
|35
|12
|15
|8
|Copa de La Liga
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Supercopa de Espana
|16
|9
|5
|2
|Copa de la Coronación
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Champions League
|8
|3
|2
|3
|Total
|251
|101
|98
|52
Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasicos?
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|Lionel Messi
|FC Barcelona
|26
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Real Madrid
|18
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|18
|Raul Gonzalez
|Real Madrid
|15
|Cesar Alvarez
|Barcelona
|14
|Francisco Gento
|Real Madrid
|14
|Ferenc Puskas
|Real Madrid
|14
Who are the top five players with the most appearances in El Clasico?
|Player
|Club
|Appearances
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|45
|Lionel Messi
|FC Barcelona
|45
|Francisco Gento
|Real Madrid
|42
|Manuel Sanchis
|Real Madrid
|42
|Xavi Hernandez
|FC Barcelona
|42
What are the five biggest wins in El Clasico history?
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/06/1943
|Real Madrid 11–1 Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|3/02/1935
|Real Madrid 8–2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|24/09/1950
|Barcelona 7–2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|19/05/1957
|Barcelona 6–1 Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|18/09/1949
|Real Madrid 6–1 Barcelona
|La Liga
Which players have scored the most hat-tricks in El Clasico's history?
|Player
|Club
|No. of hat-tricks
|Santiago Bernabeu
|Real Madrid
|2 (Both in 1916 Copa del Rey)
|Jaime Lazcano
|Real Madrid
|2 (1929–30 La Liga & 1934–35 La Liga)
|Ferenc Puskas
|Real Madrid
|2 (1962–63 La Liga & 1963–64 La Liga)
|Lionel Messi
|FC Barcelona
|2 (2006–07 La Liga & 2013–14 La Liga)