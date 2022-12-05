FC Barcelona, A New Era: Release date, where to watch & how to stream documentary online

Wondering where and when the new Barcelona documentary will available? GOAL has all the details here.

A brand new documentary series called FC Barcelona: A New Era is set for release at the end of 2022 following the trials and tribulations of Barcelona's last 24 months. As well as losing Lionel Messi to Champions League rivals Paris Saint-Germain, the Liga giants have been brought to their knees financially over the past two years.

A major period of change has enveloped the club, with a changing of the guard happening in the dugout as well as on the pitch, as a new generation, led by an old head in Xavi, seek to revive the club's fortunes.

So what is the release date, what will be in it and where can you watch? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new five-part series.

When is FC Barcelona: A New Era released?

The release date for FC Barcelona: A New Era is December 28, 2022.

That means football fans who crave something to watch after the World Cup won't have long to wait before their desires are met.

Where to watch & stream FC Barcelona: A New Era

The FC Barcelona: A New Era documentary is produced by Amazon Prime and will available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In the UK, new users can purchase a subscription for £8.99 a month, following a free trial period. In the U.S., a membership will cost $8.99 a month.

FC Barcelona: A New Era trailer

You can watch a trailer for the new documentary, which features previously unseen footage, below.

What will FC Barcelona: A New Era be about?

FC Barcelona: A New Era is a five-part fly-on-the-wall documentary detailing the Barcelona's last two years. The club have fallen well short of wider expectations over the past 24 months and the Liga giants have been on a downward trajectory during that time.

Over two seasons at Camp Nou, the club has experienced some of the most troubling times on the pitch in its history, including, perhaps most notably, their humbling 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Moreover, there was the high-profile departure of Luis Suarez in 2020 and the emotional end to Messi's Barcelona career in the summer of 2021.

This period of transition is also bookmarked by the culmination of Josep Maria Bartomeu's presidency in 2021. Joan Laporta and a new board of directors were elected in March of that year, bringing a new executive structure into operation, with Mateu Alemeny and Jordi Cruyff at the helm.

More recently, their tenure has seen the arrival of legendary former star Xavi Hernandez as manager.

Within this series, there are also insights into Quique Setien and Sergi Barjuan's short spells in the managerial hot seat. Also included, are transparent views into Ronald Koeman and Xavi's managerial tenures.

The Prime Video docuseries highlights the impact that Xavi's arrival had on morale and his intention to rebuild the playing squad. January 2022 saw the introduction of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Dani Alves and Adama Traore.

The series reportedly ends with the mood elevated slightly, with the signings of new first-team stars like Christensen, Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso, Hector Bellerin and Pablo Torre, as well as Ousmane Dembele's renewed contract.

Barca fans will see Xavi's dressing room team talks as well as interviews from the wider coaching and playing staff.

Other narratives that should grip the Camp Nou faithful will be around Pedri winning the Kopa and Golden Boy awards, Ansu Fati dealing with his recovery from injury and Gavi graduating from the youth team.