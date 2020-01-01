Fati facing four months out at Barcelona after undergoing knee surgery

The highly-rated teenager was forced off during the Blaugrana’s Liga clash with Real Betis and will now sit out the vast majority of 2020-21

Ansu Fati is facing around four months on the sidelines at Barcelona after undergoing knee surgery.

The highly rated 18-year-old went under the knife on Monday. Renowned specialist Dr Ramon Cugat carried out the procedure, with everything going to plan on the medical side.

On a sporting front, Fati may have to sit out the vast majority of the 2020-21 campaign, with the club confirming that he will spend approximately four months on the sidelines - although it could be longer.

Their statement read: "The first team player Ansu Fati has undergone a successful operation on Monday for the injury to the internal meniscus of the left knee by Dr Ramon Cugat and under the supervision of the club's medical services. The approximate time of recovery will be four months.

"It should be remembered that Ansu played the first half of Barca v Betis, in which he was very active. This season, the young Barca forward has played 10 games, seven in the League and three in the Champions League. In total Ansu has played 596 minutes this season, in which he has managed to score five goals and distribute two assists."

Among Fati's five goals was one in the Clasico defeat against Real Madrid which saw him become the youngest scorer in the prestigious fixture this century, while also making a senior international breakthrough with Spain.

Impressive progress has been brought to an abrupt halt, however, with Fati forced out of Barcelona’s latest La Liga outing against Real Betis.

He was withdrawn at half-time in that contest and replaced by Lionel Messi, who went on to score twice in a 5-2 win for the Blaugrana.

Ronald Koeman told reporters afterwards: “Fati had some discomfort in the first half and we replaced him at half-time so as not to take risks.”

With Fati seeing his knee repaired, he can now start out on a long road to recovery.

There is a big part for him to play in Barcelona’s future – especially amid the uncertainty surrounding six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi – with the Catalan giants tying a hot prospect to a new contract through to the summer of 2024.