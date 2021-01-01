FA's Campbell confirms Neville's talks with Inter Miami

The former Manchester United defender is set to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks

England boss Phil Neville has agreed to manage Team GB at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics next summer but may change his mind and join Inter Miami, says the Football Association's director of women's football Dame Sue Campbell.

Neville is reported to have held talks with the MLS side, which is owned by his former Manchester United team-mate David Beckham, about the vacant manager’s job.

The club are on the lookout for a new boss after announcing on Thursday that current head coach Diego Alonso had left after just over a year and 23 games in charge.

Neville meanwhile has already agreed to step down as England head coach when his current contract expires in July, just a month before Team GB are due to compete at the Olympic Games.

Campbell says the former Manchester United full-back wants to manage the side in Japan, but that Miami’s approach may force a rethink.

"We did make a decision that Phil [Neville] would lead Team GB in November and we were moving towards an announcement when he started to have these discussions [with Inter Miami]” Campbell told BBC Sport.

"Until those discussions are concluded, I can't really say any more. If Phil remains, he will be Team GB coach. If he goes, we obviously have something to think about and work through. That is where we are.

"It is his long-term future and it is up to him to make his decision. I'm certainly not privy to any detailed conversations he is having with Inter Miami but I know he is having conversations.

"We have some time on our hands but we all want to know and particularly the players, who are our priority. Once we know the decision about Phil, we will move quickly to find the right solution.”

Neville has yet to manage on the men's side of the game, bar a very brief spell as caretaker boss of Salford City. He did spend a year as an assistant at Manchester United under David Moyes before working under his brother, Gary, and Nuno Espirito Santo at Valencia.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman has already agreed to succeed Neville as Lionesses boss after the Tokyo Olympics.