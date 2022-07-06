Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 is live! FPL launches for new season as Salah remains most expensive player

The popular game is back ahead of the new campaign, but how much will the top players cost the managers?

Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 is live! Liverpool's Mohamed Salah remains the most expensive FPL player for the new season, but who else is in the top price bracket in each position?

FPL has now officially relaunched ahead of the upcoming campaign, meaning managers can start experimenting with their line-ups and working out how best to maximise their starting budget.

Prices for 219 Premier League players across the 20 teams in the division have been released, with Salah leading the way again after winning the Golden Boot for the third time in 2021-22.

Most expensive goalkeepers on FPL in 2022-23

There are three goalkeepers priced at the same top-end value of £5.5m this season, starting with Liverpool No.1 Alisson.

His Brazil international team-mate Ederson has earned the same price tag on the back of another title-winning campaign with Manchester City, while Tottenham's Hugo Lloris is also a premium pick.

Most expensive defenders on FPL in 2022-23

A Liverpool star also leads the way in backline picks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold listed at £7.5m due to his enormous assist potential.

Alexander-Arnold's Anfield colleague Andrew Robertson is the joint-second most expensive defender on the game alongside City right-back Joao Cancelo - with both men setting managers back £7.0m.

Reds duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are available for £6.5m and £6.0m respectively, while Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Reece James are also in the £6.0 bracket.

City centre-back pairing Aymeric Laporta and Ruben Dias complete the list of top-ranked defenders for the same price.

Most expensive midfielders on FPL in 2022-23

Salah has moved up to £13m for the latest edition of FPL, a full million ahead of the next most expensive midfielder on the game - City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne (£12m).

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who won a share of last season's Golden Boot with Salah, is also priced at £12m, with City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes next up on the list at £10m.

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen enters the elite bracket at £8.5m, while seven players have been listed at £8m just below him.

That group has Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Leicester talisman James Maddison, Liverpool's Luiz Diaz and Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski - along with Man City pair Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.

Most expensive forwards on FPL in 2022-23

City's £51 million ($61m) summer signing Erling Haaland is the joint most expensive FPL forward, with much expected of a man who scored 83 goals in 87 games for Borussia Dortmund over the past two seasons.

He and Tottenham captain Harry Kane will cost managers £11.5m, with Manchester United's No.7 Cristiano Ronaldo next up at £10.5m.

Leicester frontman Jamie Vardy will be a premium option once again in 2022-23 at £9.5m, with Liverpool's Diogo Jota landing at £9.0 - the same price as his new team-mate Darwin Nunez, who Reds supporters will hope can be Jurgen Klopp's answer to Haaland.

Five forwards have been priced at £8.0m, including Chelsea's Kai Havertz following his bump up from midfield and his Stamford Bridge associate Timo Werner, while Arsenal new boy Gabriel Jesus, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino fall in the same bracket.

