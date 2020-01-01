Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 33+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions but Manchester City gave them a brutal reminder of just how much of a threat they will be next season with Thursday's crushing 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

The top two spots in England's top flight are already decided but the battle to finish in the Champions League places is hotting up, while at least six sides are in the relegation dogfight at the bottom.

Just six games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial as we head into the final weeks of the season.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

6 + 14 + 10 + 6 + 9 + 3 + 15 = 63

The numbers don't lie. Since Gameweek 26, Bruno Fernandes (£8.8m) has accumulated an incredible points tally and been the catalyst for Manchester United's drive towards the Champions League places.

Do whatever it takes to get the Portuguese in your FPL starting XI, if you don't already own him, with the Red Devils facing Bournemouth (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H) and Leicester City (A) in their remaining league matches.

Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) are also proving to be valuable FPL assets following the restart - the latter having claimed 11 and 10 points in his last two matches, with United's favourable run-in presenting plenty of opportunities for more clean sheets.

Despite being torn apart by Manchester City last time out, don't be in a rush to offload all your Liverpool players as Jurgen Klopp's side will undoubtedly be out to right the wrongs of the last performance.

The champions host relegation-threatened Aston Villa and while there will likely be a few changes, their three top-scoring FPL players Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Sadio Mane (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) should all start.

Over half (51.4% to be exact) of the FPL community own Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) which begs the question - what are the other 48.6% playing at?!

The City midfielder has accumulated 36 points from his last three Premier League starts and is the highest-scoring player of 2019-20 with a massive 215 points - the most he's recorded in the six seasons that he's played in England's top flight.

In stark contrast to the form being shown by the Belgium international, it's not been a good Premier League restart thus far for Jamie Vardy (£9.7m).

The Leicester City striker's struggles in front of goal have seen him fail to score in any of his last four matches in all competitions, with two strikes having been recorded since December 26.

Despite such poor numbers he remains the Premier League's top scorer and those FPL bosses that continue to keep the faith may well be rewarded, at long last, on Saturday as the Foxes face Crystal Palace at home.

Another name worthy of mention heading into Gameweek 33+ is in-form Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m).

Steve Bruce's side host West Ham on Sunday looking to continue their excellent run of league form that's seen them undefeated in their last five, with Saint-Maximin having been central to their improvement, claiming 15 points from his last outing.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 33+?

We'd be doing you a disservice by recommending anyone other than Manchester United's main man Fernandes (£8.8m) as a first suggested pick.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have looked a different animal since the Portuguese was signed and he appears to have struck up a decent understanding with Paul Pogba (£8.3m) in the centre of the pitch.

If you'd rather gamble and think that the former Sporting CP star surely can't maintain this rate of point-scoring, De Bruyne (£10.7m) is your best option - City face Southampton away and the Belgian is in the form of his life at the moment.

Salah (£12.6m) - whose Liverpool side come up against struggling Aston Villa next - is another who represents a decent alternative as he continues his chase to claim the Golden Boot.

As does Christian Pulisic (£7.1m).

The American has been Chelsea's best player in recent weeks and is likely to keep his place in the starting XI as the Blues take on Watford at Stamford Bridge looking to get back on track after the defeat to West Ham last time out.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 32+?

Total points scored: 149

Line-up: Pope (9); Wan-Bissaka (10), Mee (15), Jonny (12); Saint-Maximin (15), Fernandes (15), De Bruyne (14), Willian (14), Sterling (16); Aubameyang (16), Ings (13).

