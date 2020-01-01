Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 31+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

The Premier League is back! After over three months without a ball being kicked due to the coronavirus pandemic, England's top flight returned with a bumper Gameweek 30+.

Just eight games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial as we head into the final weeks of the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Contents

Team selection advice

The games are coming thick and fast and not even 24 hours after the last match of Gameweek 30+ our focus turns to the next set of fixtures and Tuesday's 17.00 (BST) deadline.

With the FA Cup quarter-final ties coming up over the weekend (June 27-28), the Premier League is cramming 10 matches into three days, starting with Leicester City hosting Brighton and Tottenham facing West Ham, both on Tuesday night.

Both Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) fired blanks in Gameweek 30+ although the two home fixtures against teams lower down the table - as well as the former's immaculate record in London derbies - will give them the opportunity to get back up and running following the Premier League restart.

Heung-Min Son (£9.7m) is another who could well fill his boots against David Moyes's relegation-threatened Hammers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You may be better placed to ignore those three costlier options, however, and go with Raul Jimenez (£8.2m). The Wolves striker was in fine form against West Ham and will have every chance of adding to his tally for the season against Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the next two gameweeks.

Paul Pogba (£8.3m), who made such a telling contribution off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham, appears certain to start against Sheffield United - who themselves will be without Dean Henderson (£5.3m) (ineligible) and John Egan (£4.6m) (suspended) - and thus is one to consider.

The same can be said for Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) who, having not featured against Everton last time out, should be in a position to figure in the starting XI against Crystal Palace.

Rotation was the order of the day for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), who both starred in the 3-0 win over Arsenal, taken out of the firing line for the 5-0 hammering of Burnley.

The injury to Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) appears to be serious, and potentially season-ending, meaning Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) is surely guaranteed more minutes in the coming weeks.

That said, the form of Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and Phil Foden (£5.1m), who scored five goals, and collected a total of 43 points, between them during the last gameweek could see Guardiola revert to playing Sterling in attack.

Richarlison (£8.3m), who looked sharp last time out against Liverpool, looks a wise investment looking ahead to the next two gameweeks, with Everton due to face a fragile Norwich City before a home clash against Brendan Rodgers's Leicester.

If you're looking for a cheap goalkeeper option, Emiliano Martinez (£4.2m) will step in for the injured Bernd Leno (£4.9m) although he's unlikely to be able to solve the Gunners' defensive issues that were on show against both Manchester City and Brighton.

Return to top

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 31+?

He may have looked somewhat short of fitness in Tottenham's first game of the Premier League restart but there's no doubt Kane (£10.8m) remains one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League, especially when he's facing a defence short on confidence - and particularly when they're from London.

The England captain's record of 29 goals in 47 Premier League London derbies makes him a decent bet for your captain pick this week as he aims to get back on the goal trail and silence the critics that have somewhat harshly emerged over the last few days.

Salah (£12.7m), who is in the running for the Premier League Golden Boot, should return to the starting XI for Liverpool's meeting with Crystal Palace and he'll be eager to get off to a goalscoring start following the return of England's top flight.

A wildcard option could well be Wolves winger Adama Traore (£5.7m), with the 24-year-old having produced an impressive cameo off the bench in the 2-0 win over West Ham that will almost certainly having earned him a place back in Nuno Espirito Santo's starting XI.

Return to top

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 30+?

Total points scored: 162

Line-up: Henderson (13); Doherty (12), Hause (13), Van Aanholt (12), Ritchie (18); Mahrez (21), De Bruyne (15), David Silva (12), Foden (22), Armstrong (13); Ings (11).

Article continues below

Return to top

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss the Premier League restart. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

Return to top