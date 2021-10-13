Fans to wait longer as PSL deliberates on possible stadium return

After the government allowed the attendance of 2000 fans to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Ethiopia on Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League has given an update on the process that will be undertaken before the fans are allowed to return to the stadiums for domestic matches.

Bafana hosted Ethiopia and registered a 1-0 win at the FNB Stadium and the PSL have stated they will consult with Safa after fans were allowed to witness the World Cup qualifier.

Limited attendance

"The executive committee of the PSL met today [Wednesday] to deliberate on the amended Disaster Management Regulations Act of 11th October 2021 and identified matters that require stakeholders' engagement and clarification," PSL said in a statement.

"These include engaging with Safa regarding lessons learned from last night's Bafana match against Ethiopia, vaccination messaging, SASREA compliance, ticket allocation, the issuing of tickets, access control, seating arrangements, media access, and the need to develop a standard procedure to be applied.

"Until further notice, the PSL Covid-19 protocol continues to limit attendance to 165 people required at the match.

"The executive committee has targeted the MTN8 final [between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City], on the 30th of October 2021, as the ideal match to test the protocols that will be put in place.

"The executive committee will meet again within the next seven to 10 days to assess the outcome of the consultation process. The PSL will communicate the approach that will be implemented at the meeting.

"The PSL calls upon all supporters to support the government's stance on the importance of vaccinations and the achievement of herd immunity. The sooner sufficient South Africans are vaccinated, the sooner the supporters will be able to return in numbers.

"The PSL wishes to express its appreciation to the government for making the return of the supporters possible. The PSL also thanks supporters, sponsors, and the media for their patience and understanding."

The league games are set to return during the weekend after the international break.