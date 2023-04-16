Fans climb huge TREE to watch Barcelona's La Liga clash with Getafe

A group of spectators climbed a large tree outside of Getafe's stadium to watch their match against Barcelona on Sunday.

  • Barca in La Liga action at Getafe
  • Fans climbed tree to see the game
  • Catalan side looking to restore 13-point lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Three people were spotted at the top of the tree looking in at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as the Liga clash edged past the half-hour mark. It is not known if the trio were Barcelona supporters, as one was wearing a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and another was sporting a Marseille shirt, but they went to extreme lengths to watch the match without paying for a ticket.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca were ultimately held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe after an uneventful 90 minutes. Xavi's men are now 11 points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid and remain on course for the La Liga title despite extending their recent winless run to three games in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? After Sunday's game, Xavi's team have a tough test next week as they host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on April 23.

