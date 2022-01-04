Fan View: 'Will Kudus deliberately miss Afcon?' - Ajax star's inclusion in final Ghana squad sparks debate

Mohammed Kudus’ inclusion in Ghana’s final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations has generated a lot of discussion among fans.



Out of action since sustaining a rib injury while on international duty in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in November, the 21-year-old was a surprise pick in Milovan Rajevac’s final 28-man roster announced on Monday.



Only Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan and Clermont midfielder Salis Abdul Samed have been cut off from the provisional 30-man squad announced in December.



The surprise to Kudus’ inclusion in the Afcon party has been heightened by his Monday trip with Dutch side Ajax to Portugal for a mid-season training camp, a few hours before the Black Stars squad was unveiled.



The twists of events have left some confusion about the playmaker’s availability for Afcon, with many calling on the Ghana Football Association for clarification of the situation.



Below are some of the best posts on social media:

Honestly, how hard is it to just issue a statement clarifying this Kudus matter? This attention is needless and it could all be shot down with ONE statement of clarification. — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) January 4, 2022

Dear GFA, kindly clarify Muhammed Kudus’s situation. He’s a very young,wonderful and talented player and wouldn’t want to incur the wrath of Ghanaians. Please come out n clarify this issue before we start the tournament. Thanks #BringBackthelove — Yakubu Kande (@YakubuKande) January 4, 2022

Kudus never faked injury during the qualifiers , he’s been battling with one jury after the other all season long. You think he will deliberately miss Afcon ? I don’t know how some of you think — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) January 3, 2022

You people dey here dey support Ajax and Kudus...Some English players fit get injured and do everything possible to be fit in time just for Euros alone. Ourselves and our players don't even Value the AFCON but it's Klopp that we expect him to rate the AFCON. Finished Black Stars! — DON (@Opresii) January 3, 2022

I thought Kudus wasn’t released by his club 👀 https://t.co/GoGrTb7daw — Meistermind (@mistameister) January 3, 2022

Kudus’ case is another of a young man torn between patriotism and loyalty to his career and his pay masters. Ajax spends loads on him for Rehab and treatment he needs to stay there to recover fully. There is absolutely no need to rush him. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — FIIFI-MANFRED (@thefiifimanfred) January 3, 2022

Dear GFA, kindly clarify Muhammed Kudus’s situation. He’s a very young,wonderful and talented player and wouldn’t want to incur the wrath of Ghanaians. Please come out n clarify this issue before we start the tournament. Thanks #BringBackthelove pic.twitter.com/IaH5hpCv3e — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) January 4, 2022

Kudus Mohammed is part of the final squad and it remains as such. Ghanaians naa we like negativity too much.



Let's wait and see if he will join the team or not. — Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) January 4, 2022

I promise you theres no need to rush Kudus, he hasnt kicked a ball since the game he was injured



I hope Ghana and the player arent stupid. Hes young, he has more AFCONs and World Cups.



Leave him and let him recover. — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) January 3, 2022

@KudusMohammedGH has been named in the final 28 for #AFCON2021.



The insistence on having him for the tournament suggests his wellbeing isn't a priority here. Which is disappointing given the recurrent nature of his injuries.

If nobody will, Kudus has to prioritise his health. pic.twitter.com/oby33sobuQ — Victor Atsu Tamakloe 🇬🇭 (@AtsuTamakloe) January 3, 2022

It was a tough 2021 for Kudus. Be gentle on the young man. Not everything can be said here. Let’s be kind. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 3, 2022

It won't be out of place for coach Milo to explain why Kudus Mohammed made the final cut when he is currently with his club side in Portugal.



Gareth Southgate explained why the injured Maguire made the England Euros squad https://t.co/dKGWKvy97Z — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) January 4, 2022