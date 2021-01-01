Fan View: 'What Arteta cannot do, does not exist' - Africans react to Premier League final day results

Despite their victory at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners finished eighth on the English top-flight standings

The dramatic end to the 2020-21 Premier League season has football fans across the continent talking about Chelsea, Harry Kane and Arsenal.

The Blues finished fourth on the league table after a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, and they were guaranteed Uefa Champions League football for next season after Tottenham Hotspur defeated their top-four rivals Leicester City 4-2.

Harry Kane helped Spurs finish above their North London rivals Arsenal in the seventh spot with a goal that took his tally to 23, along with 14 assists, which made him the league's top scorer and assist king for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Gunners, meanwhile, pipped Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home but it was not enough to help them qualify for any European competition - the first time in 25 years - as they finished eighth.

Nicolas pepe....



Dey call him fraud — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 23, 2021

I'm even happy for Arsenal... No Europe, time to reset the club's factory settings — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 23, 2021

Spurs qualifies Chelsea for champions league. 😲 — Olúseun Onígbíńdé (@seunonigbinde) May 23, 2021

Can Tottenham let us maintain this energy between us, let us sign Harry Kane before everything goes back to normal? — Moussa Kalam (@HerrMou_) May 23, 2021

Harry kane could of won poty but he plays for spurs pic.twitter.com/xZ7HbKpfCY — Poor Pogba (@pogba_poor) May 23, 2021

harry kane baby, golden boot

let us do it together again next season at Trafford 😊 — alpha baby (@inkedmirrors) May 23, 2021

Let's take a long look at ourselves after that Aston Villa match. Are we ready for the UCL finals against Man City?

I don't think we are.

Tuchel should choose his best team and stop doing all these mad scientist experiments.

Start Havertz, Drop Jorginho. — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) May 23, 2021

✅Anthony Elanga has marked his first Premier League start with Manchester United with a goal.



✅ The 19th teenager to score for Manchester United in the Premier League.



✅The son of former Cameroon international Joseph Elanga



✅ Featured for the Sweden Under-17 side.



🇨🇲🔥 pic.twitter.com/OwjWycqAjG — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 23, 2021

For the first time in 20 years, Arsenal will not be playing in Europe next season. What Arteta cannot do, does not exist. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 23, 2021

we made top 4 but Chelsea was terrible 🤬 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) May 23, 2021

Years ago Chelsea helped Leicester win the title by drawing Spurs, Leicester then beat us at the FA Cup finals and celebrated by disrespecting us, then Spurs then tossed Leicester out of the top 4 by beating them, making Chelsea get a top 4 spot. Thank you, Spurs! — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) May 23, 2021

They can create a shitcoin. https://t.co/pwo6o89NBK — uche obi (@JustCallMeUche) May 23, 2021

Thank you @SpursOfficial and we sincerely apologize for all the damage Hazard did. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — 📍 (@BabatundeCASH) May 23, 2021