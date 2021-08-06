Fan View: 'Tau > Messi' - Africans react over Al Ahly rumours
With news that Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau could be headed to Al Ahly, Africans have taken to their social media pages with varying opinions.
TimesLIVE reported on Friday the South African star was headed for a reunion with former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane at the African champions and that a deal was imminent.
“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” reported TimesLIVE.
However, a number of fans have given divided opinions, others feeling Tau did not deserve a move to Egypt and should have stayed in the Premier League with Brighton.
The 27-year-old began his footballing career with PSL side Mamelodi Sundowns under Mosimane where he made 100 appearances on either side of a loan to Witbank Spurs.
At Sundowns, he won the league title twice and the Caf Champions League once and was named Footballer of the Year in his final season with the club, before moving to Brighton in 2018.
Below is how Africans reacted to the news linking him to Al Ahly.