Fan View: 'Stop Parker negative criticism now' - Kaizer Chiefs star defended after brace vs SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have called for an end to the negative criticism of Bernard Parker after the star scored a Premier Soccer League brace against SuperSport United on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.



Parker scored in first-half added time before he doubled the lead four minutes after the restart of the second half.



Njabulo Ngcobo, who scored an own goal to deny his side a clean sheet as they recorded a second consecutive PSL win after the initial 4-0 win over Chippa United, came under criticism as Parker was defended by the fans.



Stuart Baxter, a former SuperSport United head coach, gave an analysis of his current side as Parker enjoyed good moments and was later voted man of the match, as he explained what they have to do in order to keep performing.

"What we are is, we are very good at times when we do the job properly. We switch off too often, we lose our concentration, we lose our belief a little, and we have got to get rid of that," said the coach.

"We are slowly getting rid of that. And the results are showing that. So if the lads keep going, then win, lose or draw, I'll back them."

This is how Twitter reacted after Parker's brace:

Parker is that you my child pic.twitter.com/J2lEnjuEK2 — steve. (@Steve_173) October 24, 2021

It's so sad that he is always judged as a striker even though he is not played as one. He's been working his socks off in every position he's been placed on; then we the Twitter experts come and criticize him for not scoring 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. — Service Mqiks (@servicemq) October 24, 2021

Well done Bernard Parker but Stuart Baxter is embarrassing chiefs seriously so — 💊💉🕊Lebogang❤/TheeBlackJesus🙏/TheLionOfJudah🦁 (@MrSerene007) October 24, 2021

Can we stop bullying Parker now guys. he almost cried because of us, maybe we are the reason that he hasn't been on his top form pic.twitter.com/7LrHW7y5Y1 — MOSS.DOPE🗿 (@Boy_offlimits) October 24, 2021

I've Said It And People Attacked Me, We Need Parker pic.twitter.com/pCqrZZTwdx — Benedict_Makwala (@Tumi_Benedict) October 24, 2021

Well done khosi especially Malvin Parker tjoooo we always say we don't want him bt today he save us keep it up Malvin ♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/1zLiZpDyxU — Nkanyiso Mbelu (@NkanyisoMbelu1) October 24, 2021

Parker has been doing well all the time. That is why he is the top goal scorer for Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL ever since its existence — RadicalStand 🇿🇦 (@RadicalStandSA) October 24, 2021

Happy for you Parker, silenced your haters who never achieved what you have achieved in their lifetime. Thank you for pay gratitude to your family that supported you through thick and thin… — KHOSIFIED from BIRTH (@madikane_khwezi) October 24, 2021

Let's support Bernard Parker guys, the guy he's so emotional about all the negativity against him. Let's make him trend with great positive aspiration. ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/cyluWL7PrZ — Dan_Dans 🇿🇦 (@d_masetla) October 24, 2021

The wisest of peeps respond to critics by bouncing back in style and exceedingly great! ♥️✌️✊🙌 — Sibusiso Ngubane (@TheBlessingPro) October 24, 2021

I am happy for Parker some of us still love him he must be strong , thanks for the win Ibam over the moon keep them coming ❤✌🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) October 24, 2021

He's been through a lot, I'm sure this will boast his confidence khosi. — Siya Sithole (@SiyaSithole11) October 24, 2021

@BernardParker

It's nice seeing Parker scoring that is what the fans are looking for. Sometimes the negativity comes from knowing what he is capable of and maybe the criticism was called for and at least he is doing something about it. Deep down he knows he has been poor. — Sabs (@dondsabs) October 25, 2021

I just Wanna talk to @BernardParker haters legendary ❤️✌️ — Monwabisi Olifant (@OlifantCollin) October 24, 2021

I feel very bad after watching Parker's man of the match interview our comments are Affecting us the chap almost cried 😢 pic.twitter.com/T2yIuXdARe — TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) October 24, 2021

I have always been saying it,that Parker is hard working and committed to the team, thank God for this sterling performance and shutting the hooligans up✌✌❤ — I'M African (@AfricanAfric) October 24, 2021

Parker Is Now Kaizer Chiefs All Time Top Goal Scorer With 60 Goals Surpassing Tshabalala✌ pic.twitter.com/StGGNHteXV — Benedict_Makwala (@Tumi_Benedict) October 24, 2021