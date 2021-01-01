Fan View: Simba SC condole with Chama after wife demise

The Msimbazi giants' teammates led by striker Chris Mugalu also grieves with the Zambian player after losing his wife in Kitwe

Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC have led Africa in condoling with their midfielder Clatous Chama, who lost his wife in Zambia.

The Msimbazi giants have come out to stand with the 29-year-old player after his wife, Mercy Chama, died at Kitwe Teaching Hospital following an illness on Sunday.

“The leadership of Simba is saddened to learn of the untimely passing of our midfielder Clatous Chama’s wife Mercy Mukuka Chama,” Simba wrote on their social media pages.

“We would like to pass our sincere, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to our player, and our hearts go out to his family in this time of sorrow and immense grief.”

Simba chairman Mohammed Dewji has also joined to condole with the Chama family, alongside teammates Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu and Uganda's new captain Emmanuel Okwi.

“We made a win against Namungo FC but our hearts are so heavy knowing that our brother Clatous Chama lost his beloved wife,” Dewji wrote. The Simba family mourns with you.

“May God Almighty grant you and your family strength to face the days ahead.”

Chama has enjoyed a good run with Simba this campaign, helping them to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they were bundled out after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

During the return leg when the Wekundu wa Msimbazi needed four goals to overturn the quarter-final first leg result having lost 4-0 at FNB Stadium, Chama was the main destroyer, setting up one goal scored by striker John Bocco and also added the third but Chiefs held on to advance.

His performance saw him named in the Champions League team of the week alongside four other Msimbazi players namely Bocco, assistant captain Hussein Mohamed, Shomari Kapombe, and winger Luis Miquissone.

