Fan View: Should Tottenham’s Nuno keep Aurier for final year?

Goal readers are of the opinion that the new Spurs boss should allow the Ivorian defender to leave the North London outfit

Serge Aurier should be sold by Tottenham Hotspur instead of seeing through his remaining contract, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international’s future at the North London club has been shrouded in uncertainty with reports indicating the player may leave this summer with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Spanish sides among the clubs interested in his services.

With Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge at Spurs after replacing Jose Mourinho, Goal asked their readers on whether the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager should keep the right-back, whose deal expires in 2022, and most of them feel he should be allowed to leave.

According to a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, 67.6 percent of the voters supported the sell of the player while 32.4 percent are of the opinion he should stay to see through his contract.

In a recent interview, Aurier admitted that he was set to depart the club this summer.

“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months,” Aurier said.

“I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden by desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

“But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone. But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”

Aurier signed for Tottenham from PSG in 2017 and he came in to fill the void left by Kyle Walker, who had been signed by Manchester City.

While he is yet to win any title with Spurs apart from reaching the final of the League Cup last season, at PSG, whom he signed for from Toulouse, he managed two French titles and two French cups.

Should he seal a return to PSG, he will re-unite with his former boss at Spurs Mauricio Pochettino.