Fan View: 'The guy flexing Ghana?' - Southampton's Salisu mocked after Tottenham Hotspur red card

A section of Ghana fans have linked Mohammed Salisu's red card in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to his decision to stay away from the Black Stars.



The centre-back had a bad day at the office against the Lilywhites as he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the first half for a tackle on Son Heung-Min, a challenge which also resulted in a penalty for Spurs' equaliser.



His disappointing day comes after he, for the umpteenth time, refused an opportunity to play for Ghana, this time around at the upcoming Afcon finals.



Many Ghanaians have largely been unhappy by the 22-year-old's perceived "lack of patriotism" and they did not waste the opportunity to take a dig at their countryman following his misfortune on Tuesday.



Below are some of the standout comments:

Salisu’s form has been dipping ever since he said he wasn’t ready for the National Team pic.twitter.com/hl8zd4IQmh — 🤠 (@_atindana) December 28, 2021

Poor Challenge from Salisu. Penalty Spurs, second booking and the Ghanaian is off. Bad decision from the man who doesn't want to play for Ghana 😔 — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) December 28, 2021

Amartey masterclass and a salisu disaster class what a lovely day for Ghanaians — Louis Atsu (@LouisAtsu_) December 28, 2021

Ghanaians do saa Mohammed Salisu get red card, come play give ur country u say no 🤣 — SABONZY 🇬🇭 (@sabonzy) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey is three time the player Mohammed Salisu is... I'm not exaggerating one bit — Welcome 2 Ghana🇬🇭 (@Selimbryan) December 28, 2021

Mohammed Salisu he no see anything yet 🤣🤣 Sia — 𓂀 𝕊𝔸ℕℂℍ𝕆 𝔽𝕆ℝ𝕃𝕀𝔽𝔼 𓂀 (@SanchoWyklef) December 28, 2021

Salisu refuses to play for Ghana in the Afcon only to take a red card after a second yellow. — Huclark ☄️ (@huclark_) December 28, 2021

Blackstars call you Salisu you ignore we , don’t joke with Ghanaians oo

Red card hmm — Essel 🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) December 28, 2021

I still can't believe Black Stars were begging for this Salisu. — SHIZZY AYO🕊️ (@shizzyayo1) December 28, 2021

Okay so Salisu got a red card today and Amartey displayed a world class performance today as well.



Amartey accepted to play for the Blackstars but Salisu didn't... — Melo🔴⚪ (@bra_melo_) December 28, 2021

Find it really disconcerting when folks keep clamouring for Mohamed Salisu's inclusion in the Black Stars . Young man isn't interested now. Let's leave it at that . Hweva, let's note that we don't need to convince anyone to rep their country. Our FA has issues but we are GHANA — Alugi (@alluggi) December 29, 2021

Ghana has Daniel Amartey and we’re letting Salisu flex us?..Let’s forget him and focus on the African Maldini 🇬🇭 🙌 — NUNGUA BURNA ( UTD FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) December 28, 2021

This Salisu is flexing on Black Stars…finished player — DON (@Opresii) December 28, 2021

Stop linking Mohammed Salisu's red card against Spurs to his refusal to join the Black Stars..



Come on!#SOTTOT — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) December 28, 2021