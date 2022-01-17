Fan View: 'Oh Sangare, what have you done?' - Reactions after howler costs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badri Ali Sangare's howler handed Sierra Leone an equalizer as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations game played in Douala.
With two minutes left, a harmless ball was played to the custodian; the latter tried to be fancy but ended up losing possession -getting injured in the process, in the danger zone to Steven Caulker who set up Alhaji Kamara for the goal.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: Anyone else excited about a Nigeria-Cameroon final?
- Back in the hunt! Klopp gets his wish as Liverpool ensure the Premier League still has a title race for now
- Liverpool's worst fears realised: FSG must spend this summer to end reliance on Salah & Mane
- Arsenal abusing the rules? Why North London Derby postponement fury is laughable
The Elephants had started the match on a high and despite Franck Kessie missing from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, in-form Sebastien Haller converted from close range after receiving a quality pass from Wilfried Zaha after 25 minutes.
However, Musa Kamara's bullet from a Turay Buya assist levelled matters in the 55th minute. Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe then converted an Ibrahim Sangare pass in the 65th minute to put the Elephants in front before the custodian's blunder ensured the spoils were shared in the Group E match.
Fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the dramatic final act by the 35-year-old.