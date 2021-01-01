Fan View: Mendy, not Arrizabalaga, should start vs Manchester City

Goal readers want the Senegal international to be in goal when the Blues take on Pep Guardiola’s men on Saturday night

Edouard Mendy should be in goal for Chelsea versus Manchester City and not Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The Blues take on the Citizens in Saturday’s Champions League final at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao – with the winner succeeding Bayern Munich as European kings.

Mendy was a major doubt for this showdown having suffered an injury during the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League’s last game of the season.

Although coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that the Senegal international is fit and available to face Pep Guardiola’s team, the Spanish goalkeeper could be given the nod in goal.

As the world awaits the final of this season’s competition, Goal conducted a poll on who Chelsea should trust in goal against the Etihad Stadium giants.

A massive 78 percent of votes believes Mendy would do a good job in keeping out the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero and the like.

For the remaining 22 percent, they are in support of the Spain international getting the nod ahead of the former Rennes goalkeeper.

Mendy was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had sneaked into Arrizabalaga’s game.

He has since proven to be one of their bargain signings, making crucial saves for the Stamford Bridge giants since the start of January.

Having kept a clean sheet in Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat of Real Madrid in the second leg semi-final clash, he set a Champions League record.

The 29-year-old has not conceded a goal in eight encounters out of 11 in the current campaign. That is the most in a single season by any goalkeeper playing for an English team in the history of the competition.

That also meant that the Londoners have kept 18 clean sheets in their first 24 matches under manager Tuchel in all competitions (75%), compared with 26 in 84 games under his predecessor Frank Lampard (31%).

Mendy claimed that he doesn’t count clean sheets while talking up the importance of a strong team dynamic with regards to the art of defending.

"I know I made a lot of clean sheets but I'm not counting them," he told France Football.

"That's because it's not something that I make on my own. The goalkeeper is as important as the guy in front of him. At the end of the day, I'm the one who has to make the stops, yes."