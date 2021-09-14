Fan View: 'Mamelodi Sundowns to win Club World Cup via backdoor'

The Southern African country is keen on hosting the global competition this year

South Africa has expressed their interest in hosting the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup after Japan pulled out owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latter recently hosted the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, but has now opted to back out from staging another global event.

With Fifa in the market for a new host, South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the Southern African country is interested in hosting the Club World Cup.

The administrator is expected to formally express Safa's interest when he meets Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura in Lagos, Nigeria. The 70-year-old football administrator has, however, admitted that Safa is yet to get South African government approval to hold the showpiece, but meetings with the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa are planned.

If Safa gets the green light, then Mamelodi Sundowns will represent South Africa by virtue of winning the PSL in the concluded season.

