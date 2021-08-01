Fan View: 'Legs made of glass' - Partey's new Arsenal injury against Chelsea sparks reactions across Africa 

Many football fans have taken to social media to express their views on the Ghanaian's fitness setback on Sunday

Arsenal fans have been left reeling after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey walked off the pitch injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.

With a fine start to the game at Emirates Stadium, the 28-year-old's day ended in disappointment as he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a challenge from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

He was promptly replaced by Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, amid fears of missing the opening Premier League fixture against Brentford in two weeks' time.

Article continues below

It is another disappointing episode for the Ghanaian, whose first season at Arsenal, following a big move from Atletico Madrid last summer, was marred by injuries.

Below are some of the best reactions to Sunday's incident:

Tbh Thomas Partey always getting injured is soo sad, small small injuries like this ruined Essien hm — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey de3 some bro push am small norr then he’s injured ah — Kumasi Sarkodie🚀 (@KumasiSarkodie_) August 1, 2021

@Arsenal sign Bissouma ffs! Thomas Partey's legs are made of glass.😥 — Donald (@_Donmeks) August 1, 2021

Thomas partey was playing at high level and playing champion league every year he was good until arsenal destroyed this innocent man life . pic.twitter.com/6GIXCafvos — bn naseer (@Dadymakoda3) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey was so smooth and good in that first half. Knowing him, he’ll be up for a big season. Hopefully the injury today is nothing serious. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey cannot stay fit for three seconds. During his days at Athletico, he never used to get this injured. — odhiambo odhiambo (@wyckliffeowiti) August 1, 2021

I hope Thomas Partey is okay and it’s not any serious injury. We can’t go into another season without him man — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) August 1, 2021

Another injury blow for Thomas Partey e hard o. — Yaw Daniels (@Yaw_Dan704) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey injured again. Imagine my shock — Ndomfather (@ndomfather) August 1, 2021

Ouch! #Ghana #BlackStars midfielder Thomas Partey suffers injury in Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea. He was having a good game, still ongoing. 2 weeks prior to new season. Not good! — Dennis Mirpuri (@MirpuriDennis) August 1, 2021