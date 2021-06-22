Fan View: Learn from Asamoah Gyan - Ghana divided over Hudson-Odoi
It's been a big debate on social media after former Ghana playmaker Charles Taylor advised Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi to continue his international career with England despite interest from the Black Stars.
Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, Hudson-Odoi is eligible to represent either nation at senior level, and currently plays for the Three Lions, for whom he has three caps to his name so far.
The Champions League winner recently expressed openness to a possible future with the Black Stars, soon following up with a meeting with Ghana officials, including national President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.
Taylor, famous for his time with local giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, however, thinks a possible nationality switch is a bad idea.
Reactions have indeed come in many forms and fans are divided on the matter.
