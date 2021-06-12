Fan View: 'Jordan Ayew can't lead Ghana to Afcon' - Reactions to Black Stars draw with Cote d'Ivoire

Thousands have commented on the Black Stars' goalless stalemate with The Elephants in a friendly on Saturday

Many Ghanaians are unhappy with the Black Stars' 0-0 draw with Cote d'Ivoire in an international friendly on Saturday.

After falling 1-0 away to Morocco in an earlier friendly on Tuesday, the Black Stars had high expectations on them coming up against The Elephants.

In the end, things did not go as anticipated as the two teams drew blanks at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

While many fans are singling out coach CK Akonnor, others have expressed their dissatisfaction by the performances of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew.

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, however, seems to have made a good impression with the Black Stars, who are hoping to be bolstered by the addition of Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi should he decide to switch international allegiance.

Below are the best reactions to Saturday's clash:

Chale, if Jordan Ayew is Ghana Blackstars leading striker going into the Afcon next year, then we must have a re-think or perhaps draft the U20 Afcon winning attackers, or look at the GPL top goal scorers. Jordan seems done at the moment — PAQday (@PapaQuasy) June 12, 2021

This team wey Callum Hudson-Odoi Dey come join lol. #BlackStars #Ghana — Elikem kwame (@Elikemkwame2) June 12, 2021

drawn game between ghana and ivory coast. such a waste of time if you watched it. — 🌟Mempeasem Goliath🦁 (@JosephAnsong_) June 12, 2021

Ah Ghana we no dey fi score or what? It’s bad o — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) June 12, 2021

Partey no be Franck Kessie ein size one bit sef



Kessie give am huge gap — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) June 12, 2021

Kudus Mohammed de3 charley, he will be a Superstar someday to come and the whole will be talking about him 🤙🏾 — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) June 12, 2021

C.K Akonnor bi coach? Somebody wei like edey take hearts go relegation.😂 #BlackStars — GBC (@1barimah) June 12, 2021

At least we didn’t lose 😭 #BringBackTheLove #BlackStars — Afia - Champions Of Europe 🏆 (@NaturallyGia) June 12, 2021

Ghana really need a top performing striker badly — Kwasii Opoku (@kissinho__) June 12, 2021

When it comes to national teams, both the strength of ur local league & where ur players ply their trade determine the quality of ur national team. Ghana's local football is underfinanced & not many of the national team players play for top clubs. Have fun winning the next Afcon! — Witty Nick! (@domynych) June 12, 2021

Jordan Ayew can't lead Ghana to AFCON. — Summers (@WalkWithSummers) June 12, 2021

C K Akonnor must go. He is not worth Ghana coach. — Summers (@WalkWithSummers) June 12, 2021