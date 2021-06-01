Fan View: Is it time for Ndidi to leave Leicester City and seek new pastures?

Goal readers believed it is time the Nigeria international left King Power Stadium for a new challenge

Goal readers have overwhelmingly urged Wilfred Ndidi to leave Leicester City for top European clubs in the summer.

The midfielder has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the club from Genk.

The 24-year-old has been delivering consistent impressive performances for the Premier League side since his arrival and has finished in the top three of the best tacklers of the season a number of times.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he was one of the stand-out performers for the Brendan Rodgers'men as they finished among the top-five, narrowly missing out in the Champions League.

His effort also endured the Foxes clinched the FA Cup title for the first time in the history of the club, featuring in six games in the run to the triumph.

The midfielder made 36 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists as part of his contribution to the campaign.

In a poll set up by Goal, readers have expressed their opinions regarding the future of the Nigeria international.

1014 votes were cast and 71.8 percent voted in favour that the defensive midfielder should leave the Foxes and embrace a bigger challenge.

Is it time for Wilfred Ndidi to leave Leicester City and seek pastures new?#LCFC — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 31, 2021

The readers believed the Super Eagles star will be a good addition to Manchester United, Arsenal or Real Madrid.

28.2 percent, however, feel Ndidi should remain at King Power Stadium to continue to enjoy consistent playing time as he might not be guaranteed a first-team action in top European clubs.

Former Nigeria international Dosu Joseph had previously backed the midfielder to move to a big club when the opportunity comes.

“We are all praying to grow. We are all hoping to play for the bigger clubs in the world. He is been doing well for Leicester City,” the former goalkeeper told Goal.

“If Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and other big clubs come, I think he can leave Leicester.

“All he has to do is to keep on playing well so that other big clubs can come for him.”

Ndidi will be expected to link up with the Super Eagles in Austria ahead of their international friendly against Cameroon on Friday.