Fan View: Hudson-Odoi 'won't play for your $25million Black Stars' - Fans split on Chelsea winger

There have been some fascinating responses to the attacker's convention with the football association boss on Tuesday

It wasn't all excitement as the Ghana ministry of sport announced a joint meeting with the Ghana Football Association and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The West Africans are giving everything within their power to woo the 20-year-old Champions League winner, who has returned to Ghana for a holiday, to switch international allegiance from England to the country of his parents.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, the attacker has made three appearances for England at senior international level but remains eligible to change to the Black Stars.

On Monday, he paid a courtesy call to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, who expressed his desire for a nationality switch

The attacker had another round of meetings on Tuesday, this time around, convening with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Minister for Sport Mustapha Ussif.

The best reactions to the announcement of his latest meeting are curated below:

Sometimes the actions of this Ghana government leaves much to be desired. The President met him and you too? For what? Pump money into your local league and get the players well paid and they will be more better than a bench warmer. That should be your priority. @Graphicgh — Impatial16 (@impatial16) June 9, 2021

Is the minister aware of the massive unemployment level among the youth? If yes what is doing about that? odoi at 21 is a millionaire due to proper structures in his country, but in Ghana a thirty year old doesn't have 1000 cedis in his account.. — Kwamemantey (@Kwamemantey4) June 9, 2021

You must also remember that, Timothy Fosu Mensah is in Ghana. You must recognize him as well, beside that my prayers are decline not to play for Ghana, in Jesus name Amen!! — Albert (@Alien_500) June 9, 2021

He won't play for your $25million black stars that can't win fishermen trophy — I MISS U MUM😭😭 (@ebenaduboahen) June 9, 2021

As if we don’t have better and quality players in this country more than this guy.

Tweeeeeaaaaaaa — ELVIS WILHELMSSON (@elvapp7) June 9, 2021

Mediocrity at its best,what’s this? — ernest (@ernest35779821) June 9, 2021

FA is full of disappointment, think twice bros. — Ibrahim wandi (@IbraKareem2) June 9, 2021

Bro be wise be careful of this people — ohene Arthur (@oheneArthur2) June 9, 2021

Why Odoi dey get all this attention — OFM Entertainment Analyst (@addo_saoud) June 9, 2021

@Calteck10 do not listen to them — Delali-Elikplim (@julsdereal) June 9, 2021