Fan View: ‘He’s back’ – Benzema’s France return sends Twitter into frenzy
Karim Benzema’s return to the French senior national team has sent social media into a meltdown.
The Real Madrid star was named in the European side’s 26-man squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, with the striker earning a recall from Didier Deschamps for the first time in six years.
With this development, the 33-year-old rejoined the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the French squad as reigning world champions Les Bleus hope to shine at the Euros this summer.
As expected, football fans went on social media to celebrate the return of the former Olympique Lyon man to international football.
Congratulations to the most stylish footballer @Benzema on your national team return— IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 18, 2021
Karim Benzema is BACK in the France squad 💪— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 18, 2021
So happy for my brother @Benzema !!!! Well deserved, hard work always pays off !!!! Welcome back #equipedefrance #Benzema #karimbenzema pic.twitter.com/Hn0l4E7U7Y— Bass (@BASSforreal) May 18, 2021
Karim Benzema has not featured for France since October 2015, not considered for their last 71 internationals.— Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) May 18, 2021
🚨| OFFICIAL: Karim Benzema owns Twitter worldwide tonight 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/xoO0npCK3q— Mrwealth Pascal 🇳🇬-🇬🇭 (@Pascalwealth777) May 18, 2021
Karim Benzema, clear example that with dedication and hard work you can achieve anything you want.— Brasiniñismo (@brasininismo) May 18, 2021
The man made an entire federation suck up their pride to call him up after all their political reasons to exclude him.
CONGRATULATIONS ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/XcSl6WQhgJ— 𝙰𝔩𝔩𝔲. (@GreatWhiteNueve) May 18, 2021
HE'S BACK! 🇫🇷— MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) May 18, 2021
Karim @Benzema has been called up for #EURO2020. 😍
😎 He's back— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 18, 2021
Congratulations to @Benzema for getting called up by France 🇫🇷 for the EUROS.— The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 18, 2021
He’ll face Cristiano’s Portugal. 🇵🇹
🗣️ President of @FFF Noël Le Graët: "I am very happy that Deschamps and @Benzema reconciled. It's everything that I ever wanted." [@lequipe] 🇫🇷— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 18, 2021
@Benzema #KB9— Manu Galland / GL8 (@manugalland) May 18, 2021
Ready to make history. 🇫🇷💫@Benzema #Benzema @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/P4RKZKccrB— ✖ (@MFGFX_) May 18, 2021
Again, genuinely happy for @Benzema. He got to show that he became such a great leader, player and the ultimate pro after Ronaldo's departure that it's IMPOSSIBLE not to feel excited about him getting his chance.— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) May 18, 2021
@Benzema & @KMbappe BOOOMMM 💣💣🚀🚀 @equipedefrance #Benzema 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/63X7Ji2Lgj— RedHa avec un H 🐱 (@shaunofdance) May 18, 2021
Big congrats also to former OL players @Benzema, @CorentinTolisso and Hugo Lloris on making @FrenchTeam’s #EURO2020 squad! 👏 pic.twitter.com/imqSlTmnVg— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 18, 2021
Karim Benzema instantly made the EURO 2020 so much more exciting by just being in the squad list— َ (@VikingosEdition) May 18, 2021
They shouldn't give Benzema any awkward jersey number o— sinbad (@cracklechulo) May 18, 2021
Karim Benzema is back. He’s been included in Deschamps' French squad for the Euros. Official. 🇫🇷⚪️ #Benzema #Euro2020— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021
Karim @Benzema - "I'm back" 🇲🇫pic.twitter.com/hFxQ8qi9vz— 𝙰𝔩𝔩𝔲. (@GreatWhiteNueve) May 18, 2021
🚨🎙| Deschamps:— Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2021
“Karim Benzema is not coming to be on the bench.”