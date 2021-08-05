Fan View: Gyan remembered as Ghana hit back at USA in Tokyo Olympic Games relay
Ghana's sports fans were celebrating Asamoah Gyan on social media while watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
This was after Ghana beat the United States to fifth position in the 4x100 meters relay in Heat 2 in Japan.
In a race that also featured China (ultimate winners), Germany, Canada, Denmark and Turkey in the early hours of Thursday, Ghana ran a new national record of 38.08 seconds to finish fifth.
Ghana's achievement saw them book a place in the final on Friday, while the Americans missed out in sixth spot.
Disappointed by the outcome, the American media criticised their team for losing to Ghana.
Ghana, who hold superiority over the USA in football, having won two out of three World Cup matches between the two sides, including a famous Gyan-inspired quarter-final win in 2010, have fans who wasted no time in pointing this out.
Other supporters have taken the opportunity to celebrate the former Sunderland and Udinese striker, who is the Black Stars' all-time top scorer.
Below are the best reactions: