The Red Devils will face Amakhosi in the Caf Champions League final, who qualified after defeating Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals

Pitso Mosimane guided Al Ahly to the final of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League after defeating Esperance 3-0 on Saturday evening in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein El Shahat were enough for the Egyptian Premier League side to see off the Tunisian giants.

Mohamed Sherif’s 67th-minute strike had handed the Red Devils a 1-0 first-leg advantage at Stade Olympique de Rades.

Article continues below

As a result, the Egyptian heavyweights will be meeting their counterparts Kaizer Chiefs from South Africa, who eliminated Wydad Casablanca to make it to their first-ever final after a 1-0 aggregate win.

Football fans and supporters of Al Ahly have now taken to their social media accounts to react differently after the defending champions made it to the final once again.

For you to reconcile with Masandawana 👆, beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final, give Al-Ahly their Ladecima and we are sorted. I know you can do it. — Foreman Kapinga wa Mbaya (@Foreman71085301) June 27, 2021

Those who were insulting Pitso , 🐕few weeks ago now have to act , as if support him. Against Kaizer Chiefs 🤣🤣. Al Ahly and Pitso what are you doing oooh 👀 #Amakhosi4Life plus #CAFChampionsLeague #CAFCL thanks you for this final, I hope Parker n Ngcobo will do. 🇿🇦🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/5RgJ1OWdDW — DIPRO_SA2 🇿🇦 (@dipro_sa2) June 27, 2021

Pirates fans are gonna be sadder than al ahly fans when we win the champions league — Nathi (@Nathi_ismyname) June 27, 2021

So if Chiefs beat Al Ahly, Pitso will be fired, then Pirates can bring him in as head coach, with Ncikazi as assistant.

I wouldn't be mad at this, personally. — Nodumehlezi (@Nathi_Menziwa) June 27, 2021

Indeed Al Ahly is a team of the century. — Sfumato (@Sir_M_Charles) June 27, 2021

A very good morning to al Ahly fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mABRTCu5M — Induna Yezinsizwa💎®🐃 (@MfokaMqulusi) June 27, 2021

I'm a Sundowns Fan and I Just hope Al Ahly and #Amakhosi4Life can loose in their Caf Champions League Final💔😭😭😭😂😂🤣🤣🦛🤷‍♀️🤏😎 pic.twitter.com/jQFpG4PQlV — CalviMash_SA🇿🇦💪 (@mahasha_calvin) June 27, 2021

Let's watch them not give us a chance Khosi against Al Ahly like they did against Simba and Wydad #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/0tvwzWnZX7 — Bhut'uNjabs to you (@njabulo_mavuma) June 27, 2021

Kaizer chiefs when they hear Al Ahly are unbeaten in 11 games.. Morning Khosination✌🏾❤️💯💯✔️🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7xYpDHh6iB — 𝐌𝐩𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐚 (𝐌𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐳𝐢) (@Mpho_Blackstone) June 27, 2021

I Wonder What Makes Cellular Think Chiefs Will Beat Al Ahly, Watch As Coach Pitso Mosimane Humiliate Them. https://t.co/vNxZadMPyF — Mr Ntsonda🇫🇷 (@MNtsonda) June 27, 2021

If you know the story of David and Goliath, and you know Chiefs is David,AL Ahly is Goliath in terms of CAF records then you know by now who will be crowned #CAFCL Champions.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jcqle3enlL — Marxist (@Kgomo389) June 27, 2021

@KaizerChiefs Do You remamber When you played against us @AlAhly back in 2002 and we defeated you by scoring a goal with our goalkeeper “ Essam El hadary “ .. such a shame! 🔥🦅 #10th🏆 — كريـــTOULBAـــم (@KareemToulba295) June 27, 2021

The odds are so stacked against us... It's unbelievable... This will be nothing short of a miracle and as South Africans, we know a lot about miracles. Pitso has done an excellent job at Al Ahly, but Chiefs wants this more, we need it. Mm — Simangaliso Zwane (@SmangaOnce) June 27, 2021

That is what we call a super dream 🤔 Al Ahly is a cup collector no doubt about that. Naturena must brace for ICU admissions 🤔 — Nkosiyethu Dlamini (@Nkosiyethu11) June 27, 2021

Watch the space they all underestimated us,do that at your own risk,we are Amakhosi the cup specialist in South Africa!!✌️✌️✌️ — chainpuller❣️❣️❣️ (@Majosh_Lucky) June 27, 2021

I was expecting you to say they benefited again as you used to say when they are winning or you waiting when they beat your Al Ahly then you will blame the referees pic.twitter.com/fbJHDAC41o — Luvuyo Mpikelwa (@mpikelwa) June 27, 2021