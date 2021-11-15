Fan View: 'Cosafa is your level' - Ghanaians taunt South Africans after World Cup dream ends

Andre Ayew's penalty that sealed Group G's top spot for the Black Stars against Bafana Bafana has put Ghanaians and South Africans on a social media collision.

The Al Sadd forward successfully converted from the spot in the first half to hand Ghana a 1-0 win on Sunday and enable them to progress at the expense of South Africa - who topped the pool for the better part of the qualification process - courtesy of having scored more goals.

The South Africans were not pleased with the penalty awarded to their closest group rivals and castigated the referee, while the West Africans taunted them, saying the Cosafa Championship is their true level.

The Black Stars will now battle it out for the final five World Cup slots for Africa in the final round of qualification.

Here's Twitter reacted after Ghana's progress:

If we play 1 million times, we will score you 1 million times — Nii Ashong Stifla (@stifla00) November 14, 2021

my pain is why Ghana allowed South Africa to stay on top of the table for so long now they think they are on our level lol — Ulysses☠ (@Dwight_ulysses) November 14, 2021

You are not honest. Tell them the truth. They didn't play well. They were outclassed by a good team. Complacency,pride and loose talk by your coach. Bcus Ethiopia gave us a tough time the whole SA thought it was going to be easy. Some of the comments were Ghana is for the taking — Tayshaun Prince (@itzEvening) November 14, 2021

Y’all forgot Ghana was robbed in SA. Dubiously banned key black stars players from that match on grounds of unjustified covid reasons. Then during the game, a black stars player was fouled and injured in the build up to the SA goal. Ref ignored the cries of the black star players — 🎓 🇰 🇪 🇱 🇱 🇸 🎓 (@Kwamekells) November 14, 2021

What at all do South Africans wants to go and do in Qatar? You couldn't even qualify from the group stage in 2010 in your own soil and you're acting as if you could do better. Prepare your team very well and win the Afcon — Nanaking🇬🇭🇧🇷🇯🇲💦💦 (@KINGSLE68481367) November 14, 2021

The South African’s bleeding here is just the sort of entertainment we all need. 🤣 — Ayamshadi (@ayamgashadi) November 14, 2021

After tonight South africans shud offer Suarez GOAT status....we have had a proper review after so many years and figured that he did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/A6aNfOuU9f — Charlie mavhaga (@Charlie_mavhaga) November 14, 2021

Long live Luis Suarez long live pic.twitter.com/cmge63HyWz — Bhut'Jambase  (@wenene_mpakama) November 14, 2021

I want to see where this Ghana team will end up😂😂 they won't have that referee in the upcoming matches — Genqeza (@Genqeza2) November 14, 2021

How can SA plays World Cup whiles Ghana is at home , we are the pride of African football — Flo (@fosu_florida) November 15, 2021

You used all dubious means to win the Afcon in 1996 and nobody complain, you guys should learn how to accept defeat. — Ernest Cobblah (@ernest_cobblah) November 14, 2021