Fan View: ‘Better than £80 million Maguire’ – Salisu’s Manchester United performance excites fans
Ghanaian defender Mohmmed Salisu did not miss an opportunity to make a statement about his quality when his Southampton side held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
In the matchday two fixture at Saint Mary’s, the centre-back put up an arguable Man of the Match display to help the Saints snatch a point against the Red Devils.
He featured for the duration of the game, his highlight undoubtedly a goal-line clearance to deny United an early opener.
His performance has raised a lot of discussion about his continuous absence from the Ghana set-up, despite having already played two full seasons of elite division football in La Liga and the Premier League.
Earlier this week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor offered an explanation for the 22-year-old’s absence from international duty, revealing the defender was not yet ready to commit himself to the Black Stars.
Below are some of the best social media reaction after Sunday’s game.