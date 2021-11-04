Fan View: 'Baffour the next Gyimah' - Reaction to latest Ghana squad for World Cup qualifiers
Prince Narkortu Teye
Nov 04, 2021 17:42 UTC +00:00
Backpage
The call-up of AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan and Dreams FC right-back Philemon Baffour has generated a lot of discussion on Ghana’s latest squad.
The two players are among 28 called up for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on November 11 and 14 respectively.
Afena-Gyan’s call-up comes a week after he made his professional debut for AS Roma in the Italian Serie A against Cagliari. On Sunday, he made his second appearance against AC Milan.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Salah: Which records has Liverpool great smashed this season?
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Why Salah's form won't be enough to win this year's prize
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
Baffour’s invitation has also generated some talk considering his lack of playing opportunities at the Black Stars, despite having consistently made the squad in recent times.
Below are some of the best reactions to Milovan Rajevac’s latest squad: