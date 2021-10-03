Fan View: As Orlando Pirates, we might even be worse than Kaizer Chiefs

Michael Madyira
Oct 03, 2021 08:13 UTC +00:00
Just like last season when they drew in their trip to the Citizens, the Buccaneers again shared the spoils against the Western Cape outfit

Orlando Pirates were denied three points for a second successive match following a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After a good start to the contest in which captain Happy Jele thrust them ahead in the 13th minute, they came back from the half-time break to concede via a penalty converted by Mduduzi Mdatsane. 

Social media reacted to this result which came after the previous weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns.  

