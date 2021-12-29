Ghana defender Daniel Amartey earned rave reviews for his fine showing for Leicester City in their 1-0 triumph over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.



Playing in an unusual centre-back partnership with Nigeria ace Wilfred Ndidi, the Ghanaian put up arguably his best performance of the season to inspire the Foxes to a clean sheet in the matchday 20 fixture at King Power Stadium.



Soon-to-be Super Eagle Ademola Lookman registered the all-important goal in the 59th minute.



Thousands of fans have taken to social media to laud Amartey's strong display on Tuesday, particularly exciting news as the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon beckons.



Below are some of the best reactions:

Amartey and Ndidi partnership today pic.twitter.com/VLoXIfVD4D — StyleUp Jerseys ⚽🇬🇭 (@StyleUpJerseys) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey had the:

• most clearances

• most interceptions

• most blocks



…to help Leicester beat Liverpool. In turn, lifting Ghana’s hopes ahead of the AFCON.



Ganyobi, oof33 fain! 🤩👌✌️ pic.twitter.com/SIe0Gk8mvY — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey showed Jurgen Klopp why the Afcon is not a little tournament by preventing his best front three from scoring today. — Mohammed Fuseini (@MfFuseini) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey



He is READY for AFCON 🥳 it is coming home 🇬🇭 — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey this evening against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/19rD022oOd — Eugene Adu Poku (TheStryker) (@TheStrykergh) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey was rock solid at the back for Leicester. A good thing for Black Stars. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/q4HR5b7Uqk — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) December 28, 2021

Amartey and Ndidi showing what Ghana and Nigeria can achieve when we come together 💪🏾



🇬🇭 x 🇳🇬 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey 🇬🇭 and Wilfred Ndidi 🇳🇬 are the first central defensive partnership to stop Liverpool from scoring this season



Liverpool had scored in their 28 games across all competitions this season before playing Leciester .



Wicked!#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/fZHBLP5e6w — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) December 28, 2021

When Daniel Amartey is in his elements!



Nice time to open gas. Cameroon here we come! — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 29, 2021

We can't score against a defense with Amartey in it ah😭😭 — DON (@Opresii) December 28, 2021

Daniel Amartey is better than Harry Maguire.😌😌 — FRICKY DICKY🇬🇭❤️😎 (@Franknaro7) December 28, 2021

Did you hear the commentator



Ghana will be proud of Amartey and yes indeed we are proud masterful performance



Amartey’s appreciation post pic.twitter.com/gXVezuHbr2 — Advans09 (@SadboysChairman) December 28, 2021