Fan View: 'Amartey ready for Afcon' - Ghana defender's exploits for Leicester City against Liverpool excite fans
Prince Narkortu Teye
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey earned rave reviews for his fine showing for Leicester City in their 1-0 triumph over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Playing in an unusual centre-back partnership with Nigeria ace Wilfred Ndidi, the Ghanaian put up arguably his best performance of the season to inspire the Foxes to a clean sheet in the matchday 20 fixture at King Power Stadium.
Soon-to-be Super Eagle Ademola Lookman registered the all-important goal in the 59th minute.
Thousands of fans have taken to social media to laud Amartey's strong display on Tuesday, particularly exciting news as the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon beckons.
Below are some of the best reactions: