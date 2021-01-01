Fan View: 'A true legend as a player & coach' – Football wishes Zidane well after Real Madrid exit

Football fans have bid farewell to the legendary Frenchman who walked away as manager of Los Blancos for a second time

Zinedine Zidane is “a true legend as player and coach” in the eyes of football fans who have stormed social media to wish the Frenchman well despite his sudden exit as Real Madrid boss.

Despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract, the 48-year-old walked away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

This is the second time Zidane is leaving Los Blancos. During his first spell, he led the club to win the Spanish elite division title as well as three successive Champions League crowns.

He headed for a break in the summer of 2018, albeit, he was back with Real Madrid by March 2019 after seeing his successors struggle.

Below are some of the posts on Twitter as fans bid him farewell.

There's no one like you, there never was and no one will be. You'll be always missed at Real Madrid more than anything.Gracias Zidane.😭❤️🙌#GraciasZizou pic.twitter.com/3IaieQaGVR — Niraj (@_Ar7es_) May 27, 2021

11 - Zinedine Zidane has ended his second stage as @realmadriden manager. He has won 11 titles, being the only manager to win three #UCL titles in a row. He also holds the record of undefeated matches with Real Madrid in all competitions (40). Farewell. pic.twitter.com/lSGGGpWojj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2021

I'd be happily proven wrong on this, and I'm not sure if if this is even a hot take, but, my feeling is that if Zidane knew he'd be coaching Mbappe next season, he wouldn't have left. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) May 27, 2021

📊 In his time as coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane never lost a game at the Camp Nou. #rmlive 🇫🇷 👏 pic.twitter.com/W7SWRyMNF3 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) May 27, 2021

🚨| Zidane felt, to a large extent, betrayed by the club. And that's why he leaves... Zidane does not leave because of the criticisms of the press, but because of the doubts that arose in October and December from the club itself.@marca [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 27, 2021

If we talk about progress in football it's Real Madrid. Jose got them back to the big stage, Ancelotti took them a step further and Zidane crowned it all. In 8 years they went from never getting past the knock out stages in the UCL to 4 UCLs. — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 27, 2021

Thanks to Zidane for everything.

We will always miss you, remember you and love you ...

We wish you all the best ...😭😭💔💔🤍🤍#GraciasZizou pic.twitter.com/P9v6wgu0b0 — *N2* (@N226452660) May 27, 2021

Saddest day of the news: Zidane decides to leave Real Madrid😭😭 Thank you Zizou for everything you did to our club🙏🙏 #Thankyouzizou — भरत अधिकारी (@va_rat22) May 27, 2021

Words can’t describe how much we love you and how legend you are .. you will always stay in our heart , We gonna miss you🙏🏻🤍 #zidane #زيدان pic.twitter.com/bRX26AGRxV — َ (@piscesx__) May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club 💔

You'll be missed here at #RealMadrid :/

Just irreplaceable!!



Gracias for your work, Zizou🙌🏻 #ThankYouZidane #GraciasZizou pic.twitter.com/deqLoEdqiF — Janardhan Achari (@ImJanardhan) May 27, 2021

One of the best manager i ever see.. gracias, zidane 😭 pic.twitter.com/LFnSlUqPdq — Shofie Raihan (@raihan_shofie) May 27, 2021

A true LEGEND as a Player and Coach, Thank You #ZIDANE 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/SNmn5gspWH — Su (@Suhail1kl) May 27, 2021

Gracias legend . A coach like no other #RealMadrid #Zidane pic.twitter.com/isIxKKzUg6 — S Y E D Abdullah🇵🇰~🇵🇸 (@Statelyhere) May 27, 2021

The memory in football is said to be very short, but every time we remember the history of Real Madrid and great achievements, God knows that this man is in them. THANK YOU #Zidane pic.twitter.com/HLRdaAFcuM — MAKE OUT HILL (@basel_hamad_) May 27, 2021

I hate Goodbyes 😭 love you coach! Thank you for the beautiful era ♥️ #Zidane



2018 2021 pic.twitter.com/aSyxZT6oUk — 𝐄𝐳𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐢𝐦 ᴱˢᵀ•¹⁹⁸⁶ ◡̈ 🌱 (@maddykonic7) May 27, 2021

Thank you is so small, Good bye is so painful..



STREETS of MADRID will never forget what you've done for this beautiful club..

Adios ZINEDINE ZIDANE 😭❤



It's been a pleasure, Gracias Zizou 🙌

A Real Madrid Legend 🏆❤#HalaMadridYNadaMas #Zidane pic.twitter.com/vh5sY4VMHn — Hamźa Àziz (@_iaintyourboy) May 27, 2021

Eminent both as a player and a manager.

Thank you boss for everything.

Gracias zizou🐐🤍🙌#Zidane pic.twitter.com/oPSkXKH78A — Rajat Dhiman (@_hoolee_sheet_) May 27, 2021