'Family' - Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose in crystal clear Caribbean sea as Inter-Miami bound star winds down summer holiday ahead of MLS bow

Lionel Messi posed with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in the Caribbean sea while winding down his holiday ahead of his MLS bow with Inter Miami.

Messi vacations before Inter Miami move

Posts photos with family

Will make Inter Miami debut on July 21

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper is spending time with his family in the Caribbean before getting back to action with his new club Inter Miami. In the latest photos from his summer holiday, the World Cup winner can be seen standing with his wife Antonela in the crystal clear Caribbean waters, and in another the pair are joined by their three children sitting on the edge of a pool.

He captioned the photo, "Siempre así. ❤️#familia" which translates to "Always like that. #Family".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is all set to join Inter Miami in the next few days, where he is likely to reunite with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for the first time since leaving Barcelona in 2021. It has been reported that a 'major unveiling event' will be held on July 16 at 8 pm ET, with all three former Barcelona stars likely to be unveiled.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to make his debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.