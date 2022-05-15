'Fake news' - Osimhen responds to claims Napoli have access to his social media passwords

Victor Osimhen has responded to claims that Napoli have access to his social media passwords.

Osimhen has quickly emerged as a fan favourite since joining Napoli from Lille in July 2020, with his goals helping the club to fight for the Serie A title.

The Nigerian forward also engages with his followers on Instagram and Twitter on a regular basis, but it has now been claimed that Napoli are controlling what he posts online.

What has Osimhen said about the social media reports?

Italian outlet La Repubblica has reported that there is a clause in Osimhen's contract which allows Napoli access to his passwords on social media.

The clause has also been said to block the 23-year-old from extending his sponsorship agreement with Nike, which is due to expire in 2023, because the clothing manufacturer does not represent Napoli.

The club reportedly checks everything that Osimhen says so that he doesn't cause any damage to their brand, but he has now come out to deny these claims.

Osimhen quoted a link to the La Repubblica article in question on Twitter with the caption: "Fake news"

How has Osimhen performed for Napoli in 2021-22?

Osimhen has been a key player for Napoli once again this season, scoring 17 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The Nigerian has also provided six assists for Luciano Spalletti's side, who are sitting third in the Serie A table with two games to go - albeit too far behind Milan and Inter to win the Scudetto.

Osimhen's performances have seen him linked with a number of top clubs, including Manchester United, but he has insisted that he is happy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

