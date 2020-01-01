Faith Micheal rescues Pitea from Djurgardens defeat with first Damallsvenskan goal

The Nigeria international defender opened her goal account this season for the 2018 champions in the Swedish top-flight

Faith Micheal found the back of the net for the first this season after helping Pitea earn a 1-1 draw against Linda Motlhalo and Portia Boakye's Djurgardens in Wednesday’s Damallsvenskan outing.

The Nigeria international scored a 63rd-minute equaliser to open her 2020 goal account after 10 games.

The result saw Pitea earn their first point in five consecutive matches in the Swedish elite division.

More teams

Stellan Carlsson's side started the encounter on the back foot after Rachel Bloznalis fired Djurgarden ahead in the 27th minute.

They trailed for most of the fixture until Micheal found the back of the net 13 minutes after the restart, thanks to Vilma Koivisto’s assist.

The 33-year-old Nigeria international, who is in her 10th season with the former champions was in action from start to finish for Pitea.

Article continues below

Djurgardens, on their part, featured South Africa's Molthalo and Ghana's Bokaye but the African duo could not help them claim their first win in their last three outings.

The draw saw Pitea sit in seventh place with 12 points from 10 games, while Djurgardens are 10th with nine points from same matches and just a point above the drop zone.

Pitea will travel to face Eskilstuna United in their next fixture on August 16, while Djurgardens welcome Rosengard the next day.